Wrestling fans turn ‘fandom into purpose’ with citywide volunteer effort

CHARLOTTE — From food banks to hospitals and families in need, volunteers from a local wrestling fan group are leading a citywide effort to make a difference.

Mania Club made their first stop in their Annual Day of Charity at First Harvest Food Bank Friday, sorting and packing essentials for families in need.

Tenisha Bell is one of those volunteers. She’s a child of Jamaican immigrants working to build a better life.

“We weren’t the richest family growing up,” she told Channel 9’s Miana Massey. “I know what it’s like to see people in the community that I grew up in go without.”

She, like many other volunteers, say giving back is personal — and so is wrestling. That passion grew into community, and now, people from across the country come together to support those who need it most.

Organizer Demario North says it’s all about turning fandom into purpose.

“For us, it’s really huge because we do a lot of charitable work, and it’s important to focus on the need,” he said.

It’s a full day of giving back, as volunteers transition to Levine Children’s Hospital to drop off toys and deliver furniture for families in need with Beds for Kids. For the Mania Club members, they say they are happy to help.

“I love that we get to impact so many parts of the community,” Bell said.

Organizers say the goal is bigger than just one day. It’s about creating the habit of service and inspiring others to give back no matter how big or small.

The City of Charlotte has proclaimed Feb. 6 the “Champions of Hope Foundation Day of Charity” to honor their volunteers for their contribution to the city.

