York Co. pizza joint announces first expansion since opening 30 years ago

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — A popular York County pizza joint is about to expand for the first time, according to our partners at The Rock Hill Herald.

Lake Wylie Pizza and Italian Restaurant shared the news on Facebook that a second location is coming soon to York.

The company says the new space is in the Food Lion-anchored shopping center at the intersection of U.S. 321 and S.C. 5, where R&B Pub House and 321 Crossroads used to be, The Herald reports.

Lake Wylie Pizza first opened its doors in 1995, just off S.C. 49 on the South Carolina side of Buster Boyd Bridge. The menu features other Italian classics like calzones, strombolis, and pasta dishes in addition to pizza. The restaurant also serves subs, burgers, chicken wings, salads, and desserts.

According to The Herald, the owner of Lake Wylie Pizza, Huseyin Yem, was named businessperson of the year for 2023 by the Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about Lake Wylie Pizza, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte restaurant brings food therapy to residents recovering from substance use)

Charlotte restaurant brings food therapy to residents recovering from substance use

























©2024 Cox Media Group