York County introduces text alerts for water outages

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County has a new way to give neighbors a heads up about water outages.

The county is using a new text messaging system to notify customers of any problems.

If you live in York County, you may have received a text on Thursday during the practice run.

The message read “THIS IS A TEST! You are receiving this msg as a test alert of York Co.’s new Utility Notification System. If you received this msg, you have been auto-enrolled.”

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