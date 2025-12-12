York County Library approves controversial LGBTQ book policy

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Library Board approved a controversial new book policy on Thursday that could restrict children’s access to LGBTQ-related books and potentially lead to legal challenges.

Our partners at the Charlotte Observer obtained a copy of a draft of the policy. Under it, books addressing gender identity may be excluded from the children’s section.

Additionally, when choosing books to stock shelves, librarians must also consider reviews from a volunteer-run website, RatedBooks.org, that critics say has a conservative bias.

The policy passed 10 to 1. Board member Terry Plumb cast the sole dissenting vote. He warned the policy invites a lawsuit and shows political bias.

Supporters disagree, saying it protects children and is similar to policies found in public schools.

VIDEO: Proposal to move LGBTQ+ books to adult section stirs controversy in York County

Proposal to move LGBTQ+ books to adult section stirs controversy in York County

©2025 Cox Media Group