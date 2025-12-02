York County store sells $150K winning ticket as Powerball climbs to $775M

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Powerball jackpot has surged to $775 million for Wednesday’s drawing, making it the second largest of the year after no winner emerged from Monday night’s draw.

In Monday’s drawing, a lucky ticket was sold in York County, lottery officials said.

In Monday’s drawing, a ticket sold at Red Rocket Fireworks in Fort Mill with PowerPlay, won $150,000.

Another ticket sold at Main Street Express LLC in Conway won $50,000.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 5, 18, 26, 47, 59, with the red Powerball number being 1, and the PowerPlay multiplier was 3.

Lottery officials have announced that the next drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with the cash option for the jackpot standing at $362.5 million.

Three tickets matched five white balls to win $1 million each, with the winning tickets sold in California, Georgia, and Illinois.

With the jackpot climbing to one of the highest in Powerball history, excitement is building among players hoping to strike it rich in the upcoming draw.

