York School District 1 program sparks interest in competency-based learning

YORK, S.C. — A new program at York School District 1 that changes how some students learn is sparking interest from school districts across the country.

For years, Channel 9 has been keeping track of the program allowing students the flexibility to choose some of their classes.

Henry Scronce is a sophomore at York Comprehensive High School and he’s already preparing to soar in the field of aviation.

“My grandfather that lives in Rock Hill, he was a pilot in the Air Force, and he flew commercial as well,” Scronce said. “He has a plane in Rock Hill he got when I was 8 so kind of grew up flying and found a passion for it.”

A new program at York School District 1 is helping him reach his goals through competency-based learning which launched in 2023.

It’s been so successful that educators from Montana traveled to York to learn about the program this week.

The program is designed to prepare students for their next step whether that be a career, college, or military.

High school students can test out of basic courses to make more time for apprenticeships and college courses.

This latest phase focuses on experiences outside of the classroom.

This phase will allow Scronce to spend several semesters doing the work needed to get his private pilot’s license, and he’ll get to work one-on-one with a pilot.

“It’s really giving me a head start,” he said. “If I do this now in high school, going into the reserves or college, it puts me ahead of the game. It gives me more options, more opportunities in my career. "

