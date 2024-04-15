You could get some of the mystery $1.8B found in SC’s bank account

SOUTH CAROLINA — If you live in South Carolina, you could get a chunk of the mystery $1.8 billion dollars found in the state’s bank account.

According to WCIV, a House bill would give a one-time rebate to taxpayers who filed a return in 2023. It would range from a few hundred to around $1,200, depending on individual tax liability.

That would only happen, though, if the investigation proves the money is taxpayer money. The plan would be different if it’s proven to be federal funds.

The money moved through a South Carolina bank account over the past decade without anyone knowing where it came from or where it was supposed to go. The state’s top accountant and banker both say it was the other person’s job.

Lawmakers are still trying to determine where the money came from, what should happen to it, and if any laws were broken.

A determination of what to do with the money is expected sometime next year, WCIV reports.

