Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte April 12-14

CHARLOTTE — From fairs and festivals to cheering on the home team, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte.

Use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Enjoy carnival rides and games at the Queen Charlotte Fair, which is open at Route 29 Pavilion near Charlotte Motor Speedway through April 21.

It’s the last weekend to check out Charlotte Shout before it ends on Sunday. There will be free concerts at First Ward Park all weekend and the Charlotte StrEATs Festival will be held at Gateway Village on Sunday.

Rock Hill’s annual Come-See-Me spring festival is underway and continues through April 20. This weekend’s festivities include the Beach Bash on Friday and the Mayor’s Frog Jump and Movie Night on Saturday.

Hear your favorite Disney princess songs performed live by Broadway stars at Disney Princess: The Concert taking place at Ovens Auditorium on Friday.

Music fans can hear classics from legends Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Peggy Lee, and Sarah Vaughan at the Charlotte Symphony’s Great Ladies of Swing performance at Knight Theater on Friday and Saturday.

Get your fill of barbecue, brews, burgers and tunes at the 3-day Moo, Brew & ‘Que Music Festival at the AvidXchange Music Factory. Headliners include The Revivalists and Hippo Campus.

Looking for something different to do this weekend? Check out the Carolina Tiny House Festival at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday. Or head to the 7th annual Silver in the City Airstream rally in downtown York. There will be an opening ceremony on Friday and an open house on Saturday.

Strawberry season has arrived and Fort Mill is gearing up for the 15th annual South Carolina Strawberry Festival. The main event isn’t until May but festivities start this weekend with the Little Miss, Teen, and Miss Strawberry Pageants.

Cheer on the crown when Charlotte FC takes on Toronto FC at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Enjoy hands-on activities, a scavenger hunt, and gallery tours during Family Day at McColl Center on Saturday.

Learn how to be kinder to our planet at Earth Jam at Robbins Park in Cornelius on Saturday. There will be live music, food and drinks, and interactive demonstrations.

Other festivals happening this weekend include the Downtown Statesville Wine Walk on Saturday, Paws in the Park at Pineville Park Lake on Saturday, the Arts+ Spring Festival in Plaza Midwood on Saturday, the Holi Color Festival at the Hindu Center of Charlotte on Sunday, Charlotte Kids Festival and the UNC Charlotte STEAM Expo at UNC Charlotte on Sunday.

Families can also enjoy an educational adventure on Saturday at STEAM On the Wing & On the Water, where learning comes to life against the scenic backdrop of Latta Nature Preserve.

Grab your cape and mask and head to Micro-Con at Sweet Union Brewing in Indian Trail on Saturday. There will be comics, video game tournaments, cosplay contests, prizes, a food truck, and charity raffle.

Listen to live music and grab a bite from a food truck at the Mint Museum Randolph’s monthly Party in the Park on Sunday. Admission to the museum is free during the event.

