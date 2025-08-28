Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Aug 29-31

CHARLOTTE — Labor Day is Monday, and the city is ready to celebrate the long weekend. From Around the Crown, to the Duke’s Mayo Classic and Cirque du Soleil, here’s what’s going on near you this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

Cirque du Soleil’s iconic show “OVO” opened in Charlotte Thursday. The new iteration of the show will feature a reimagined set design, new acrobatic acts, and more. It will be performed at Bojangles Coliseum through Sunday.

Take a history and ghost paddle tour down the Catawba River with Riverside Paddle and Row Friday evening.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will play the Salem Red Sox at Atrium Health Ballpark all weekend long.

Matthews Alive Festival returns this Labor Day Weekend with family activities, great food, arts, and entertainment starting Friday.

In Concord, check out the ClearWater Arts Center and Studios for its latest exhibition — “Color Riot: Where Color Speaks Loudest.” This group exhibition of African and African-American artists will highlight bold colors inspired by West African fabrics, pop art and Afrofuturism.

Appalachian State University will face off against UNC Charlotte in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium Friday night.

Belmont Bookshop will host a Literary Festival downtown on Saturday. The free event will feature author readings, story times, book signings, live entertainment and more.

The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery & Biergarten presents Sausage Fest at both of their biergarten locations in Charlotte. With bratwursts, live music, beer, and games, it’s a great option for the holiday weekend.

Umphrey’s McGee will perform at The Fillmore Saturday night.

K-Pop enthusiasts, get ready for the Seoul Food Meat Company’s K-Pop Stan Fest Saturday afternoon.

Head over to Hendersonville for the annual NC Apple Festival this weekend.

The Pride party continues at NoDa Brewing Co. with Pride Encore and Drag Bingo Saturday. They’ll also have a vendor market, permanent jewelry, and Pride tattoos, plus 50% of the proceeds will benefit Time Out Youth.

Two “American Idol” contestants will perform in NoDa Saturday. Josh King and Baylee Littrell are set to play at The Evening Muse.

Step back in time as the Museum of the Waxhaws brings the American Revolution to life. The Living History Weekend will feature a reenactment of The Battle of Charlotte.

Pair cider tasting with flower shopping at Windy Hill Orchard in York Saturday. Petals & Pours is in partnership with Five Blossoms Farm. There will also be live music by Alan Barrington.

The National Whitewater Center is throwing a two-day Labor Day celebration this weekend with live music, yoga and a trail race.

It’s back! The Around the Crown 10K is this Sunday. Thousands of runners will surround Uptown Charlotte for the annual race on Interstate 277. Proceeds will benefit Sustain Charlotte this year.

The official Around the Crown 10K After Party will be held at NoDa Brewing Co. They’re opening early at 10 a.m., and every racer with a bib will get a free Jogger Lager.

Colombian singer and songwriter, Manuel Turizo will perform at Ovens Auditorium Sunday night.

Charlotte Flow Arts in the Park will have hula hooping, poi spinning, and other flow arts for a free public jam. All ages and experience levels are welcome to join in First Ward Park Sunday.

Your last chance to see the Annie Leibovitz exhibition at the Mint Museum is Sunday. The museum will hold a closing celebration with a talk from the curator from 1 to 5 p.m.

Men I Trust will perform at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Sunday night.

The weekly genre-hopping livestream that began during COVID, “Sam on Sunday,” will bring a diverse group of songwriters and musicians together for a live performance at The Evening Muse Sunday night.

VIDEO: ‘Building connection’: Around the Crown organizer welcomes underrepresented voices in running

‘Building connection’: Around the Crown organizer welcomes underrepresented voices in running

©2024 Cox Media Group