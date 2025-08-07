Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Aug 8-10

CHARLOTTE — Looking for something fun to do? The Queen City has no shortage of exciting events near you. From kicking off football season to concerts and markets, here’s what’s going on this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

Belmont Farmers Market will host its second annual Tomato Festival at Stowe Park Thursday evening. Find fresh local tomatoes and other savory treats to pair with these summer staples.

Charlotte FC will face off against CF Monterrey in the 2025 Leagues Cup at Bank of America Stadium Thursday night.

Enjoy a night of country rock at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre with Blackberry Smoke featuring Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs Friday night.

In downtown Monroe, sports cars will be on display for their monthly Car Cruise-In on Main Street.

The Carolina Show Ski Team’s final show of the season will be Friday evening in Tega Cay.

A new play about classic family dynamics made its southeast premiere Tuesday at the Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Arts Center. “Immediate Family” will run through September 7.

Cavendish Brewing Company will host a Gothic Punk Night Market. Support local businesses and find unique oddities Friday evening.

Calling all pickleball fanatics — celebrate National Pickleball Day with RallyFest in south Charlotte. Rally will host pickleball showdowns to DJ sets, mahjong tournaments, mini games and more Friday night.

The ‘90s rock band Blind Melon is set to perform at The Underground Friday night.

Southern Comforts Fiber Market is back at the Oasis Shriners Auditorium starting Friday morning. This two-day event will feature over 30 vendors, 20 classes and more for crafters.

Kick off the NFL preseason as the Charlotte Panthers play the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium Friday night.

Pineville presents its last summer concert night of the season Friday with Diamond Dixie at Pineville Lake Park.

Head over to Pascuales’ Farm for an evening of dance with Bachata-Merengue Night led by Milton Giraldo.

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will play PNC Music Pavilion Friday night.

The North Carolina Baroque Orchestra will have two free concerts in our area this weekend. They will perform in Charlotte on Friday and Mooresville on Saturday.

Saturday morning, ladies can register for a women’s outdoor hiking group for an early hike around Reedy Creek Nature Center.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ Back-to-School Celebration will be held Saturday morning at Truist Field. Parents and students will get helpful information and free lunch. They’ll also have a family fun zone and give out free school supplies.

The countdown to Charlotte Pride has begun. Get an early start on the festivities Saturday with the Official Charlotte Pride Kick Off Drag Brunch at Catalú. There will be two performances — one at 11 a.m. and another at 2 p.m.

Country star John Michael Montgomery will headline the American Legion World Series Concert on the Corner Saturday night in Shelby. Music starts at 5:30 p.m.

Celebrate the southern experience through the 15th annual Grits & Biscuits Block Party at The Fillmore. This 21+ event will meld the “Dirty South” music scene with a down-home environment.

Dierks Bentley makes a stop in Charlotte on his Broken Branches Tour Saturday night. He will perform at PNC Music Pavilion.

Experience views of the full Sturgeon Moon while kayaking down the Catawba River Saturday night at the Full Moon Paddle in Mount Holly.

Step back in time to Y2K with a 2000’s themed dance party at The Underground Saturday night featuring DJ GALLIXC.

Country singer Krystal King will perform at Harrisburg’s Rockin’ the Burg Concert Series Saturday night. Enjoy free live music, a beer garden and food trucks at Harrisburg Park.

Bring the kids for Gracie’s Corner Live: Gracie’s Global Adventure Sunday at The Fillmore.

VIDEO: Fans to return to Bank of America Stadium for Panthers Fan Fest

Fans to return to Bank of America Stadium for Panthers Fan Fest

©2024 Cox Media Group