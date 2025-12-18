Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Dec 19-21

CHARLOTTE — The holiday season is flying by. Ahead of Christmas week, the Queen City has tons to offer this weekend. Catch a holiday performance, Panthers game, or shop last-minute gifts from local vendors at pop-up markets across the area. Here’s what’s happening near you.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra presents “Cirque De Noël,” featuring jaw-dropping acrobatics set to holiday classics. It runs all weekend at the Knight Theater.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race star, Alyssa Edwards, brings a holiday performance to The Fillmore with “A Very Mary Christmas” Friday night.

Olde Mecklenburg’s fourth and final Christmas Market will be held this weekend at both biergarten locations. Grab a last-minute Christmas gifts and season beverages. Santa will be joining the market Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. for photos.

Rock Hill Outdoor Center’s Winter Showcase will be held Friday evening. Celebrate the season with art vendors, food trucks, and a special holiday showing of the Polar Express at 6:30 p.m.

The Georgia rock band, Futurebirds, will perform Friday night at the Neighborhood Theatre.

The Urban District Market will also host a holiday market this weekend. Shop small Friday through Sunday. There will also be a Tattoo Pop-Up and outdoor Christmas movie Friday night.

The Charlotte Vintage Market is popping up at Lenny Boy Brewing Saturday afternoon with over 30 vintage vendors.

The Charlotte Checkers hit the ice against the Springfield Thunderbirds Saturday and Sunday at Bojangles Coliseum.

Enjoy a nautical twist on a holiday tradition with Lake Norman’s 7th Annual Lighted Christmas Boat Parade Saturday evening.

Pilot Brewing is throwing a Holiday Party all day Saturday. The brewery will release their holiday beer. There will also be a free DIY ornament station, holiday sweater contest, and more. The event will benefit Hearts United for Good in Charlotte.

The last day to visit Camp North End’s Mistletoe Market is Saturday. Shop from local vendors and businesses across all 76 acres of the campus. Don’t miss the Hunnid Dollar Art Fair Saturday to browse affordable pieces from local artists. Ice skating continues through Jan. 2.

Take a Holly Jolly Hayride at Patriots Park in Kings Mountain Saturday evening.

Caromont Health Park will transform into a Winter Wonderland Saturday evening with family-friendly activities and a visit from Santa. A showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will begin at 7 p.m.

The Carolina Panthers are set to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.

Classic Cruisers of Monroe’s Toys for Tots Cruise-In will be held Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. See some classic rides and support a good cause by bringing unwrapped new toys to donate to children in need.

VIDEO: ‘Worth it all’: Christmas Town USA founder watches tradition brighten another year

‘Worth it all’: Christmas Town USA founder watches tradition brighten another year

©2024 Cox Media Group