Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Dec. 6-8

CHARLOTTE — More popular holiday attractions have opened for the season and Santa will be making the rounds at several area Christmas parades this weekend. Plus, hockey, hoops, and college football are happening, too!

Stroll through the Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular at Ballantyne’s Backyard where you’ll find larger-than-life holiday scenes, oversized snow globes, shopping, and a snow tube slide.

McAdenville has transformed into Christmas Town USA for the holidays. See hundreds of trees and homes covered in lights and yards decorated for the holidays through Dec. 26.

See a live nativity, enjoy a petting zoo, and listen to carolers at Christmas at the Library, which runs through Dec. 23 at the Billy Graham Library.

Other holiday attractions open this weekend include Light the Knights at Truist Field in Uptown, Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway, WinterFest at Carowinds, Holidays at the Garden at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, and the Celebration of Lights and Winterland Express at Village Park in Kannapolis.

Lace-up your skates and hit the ice at one of these outdoor rinks: Camp North End, Birkdale Village in Huntersville, the Whitewater Center, and Indian Trail.

Several neighborhoods and towns will host tree lighting celebrations, including Indian Trail and Huntersville on Friday, and Plaza Midwood on Sunday.

Shop for unique gifts and handmade treasures at the Uptown Holiday Market at Levine Avenue of the Arts (through Saturday), Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Christmas Market in LoSo and Ballantyne (all weekend), the Mistletoe Market at Camp North End (Saturday), the Catawba Riverkeeper’s Christmas Market in McAdenville (Saturday), and the annual Merry Midwood Market in Plaza Midwood (Sunday).

Celebrate the holiday season at Christmas in Davidson where you’ll see a light show, roving entertainment, live nativity scenes, and bubble snowflakes.

Enjoy music, horse-drawn carriage rides, historical tours, and see gingerbread houses at ChristmasVille in Rock Hill.

Snap a photo with Santa, roast marshmallows, and enjoy festive entertainment at the Jingle Bowl at Ballantyne at the Bowl at Ballantyne on Friday.

Grab a blanket or chair and line the street for a Christmas Parade in Rock Hill on Friday, North Mecklenburg, Kings Mountain, Mint Hill, and Fort Mill on Saturday, and Denver and Waxhaw on Sunday.

Ever heard of Owl Claus? Meet him and Santa at the Carolina Raptor Center’s holiday event on Saturday.

Join Clara and Nutcracker on their mystical adventure in the Land of Sweets at Charlotte Ballet’s “Nutcracker,” playing at Belk Theater through Dec. 22. Tickets are limited so don’t wait too long to get yours!

Cheer on the home team when the Charlotte Checkers take on Rochester at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, bring a donation for the toy drive and get a free ticket to the game on Dec. 18.

College football fans can watch Clemon and SMU battle in the ACC Football Championship at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. Check out Fan Fest before the game at Romare Bearden Park on Friday and Saturday.

If you’re looking for a new furry friend, the 704 Shop has teamed up with Animal Care and Control for a Season of Second Chances adoption event on Saturday at the Main Adoption Center. Adoption fees will be waived, the 704 Shop will have a pop-up stand and Santa will be there to take photos with visitors.

Head to the Hive on Saturday to watch the Charlotte Hornets take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Spectrum Center.

Or if you’re looking for a little mischief, check out the 24th annual Santa Bar Crawl in Uptown or the 10th annual NoDa Krampus Krawl on Saturday.

