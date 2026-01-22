Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Jan 23-25

CHARLOTTE — As a powerful winter storm moves into the Charlotte region, it looks like weather will be the main event this weekend. Although the evolving forecast is calling for freezing rain and hazardous travel conditions, if you’re able to get out safely, here’s what’s happening near you:

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

The Queen’s Feast: Winter Edition kicks off Friday with special dining deals from over 100 participating restaurants in five local counties. The event continues through Feb. 1.

With chilly weather on the way, check out Winter at Whitewater for ice skating at its 24,000-square-foot rink.

Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton are set to perform at the Spectrum Center Friday night.

The Charlotte 49ers will play the Tulane Green Wave at home Friday night.

Seth Meyers will make a stop at Ovens Auditorium for a live show Friday night.

The Big Charlotte Anime convention will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Charlotte Convention Center featuring several live speakers, vendors and artists.

There will be a Chinese New Year-themed storytime at the SouthPark Library from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. A local artist will also guide kids in a creative drawing activity in honor of the Year of the Horse.

The Charlotte Hornets will play the Washington Wizards Saturday night at the Spectrum Center.

KOKOROKO is set to perform at The Underground in Charlotte Saturday night.

The Thirsty Beaver Saloon says they’ll be celebrating the bar’s 18th anniversary snow or shine Saturday and Sunday night. The Loose Lugnuts will perform live music both evenings.

GHOST is coming to the Spectrum Center as part of the Skeletour World Tour Sunday night.

VIDEO: Winter driving dangers and safety tips

