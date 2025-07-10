Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte July 11-13

CHARLOTTE — From festivals and music to conventions and cheering on the home team, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend.

Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez makes a stop in Charlotte as part of her Paid in Memories Tour. She’ll play at The Fillmore Thursday night.

Charlotte Black Pride is celebrating 20 years, and the festivities kick off Friday. Embrace authenticity and diversity with a weekend full of events.

Enjoy live music Friday and Saturday night at the Promenade on Providence with Music on the Green. Time Machine will play Friday, and Old Man Mafia will perform Saturday.

Every second Friday of the month from June through September, Daniel Stowe Conservancy hosts a guided butterfly walk through the gardens. The walk begins at 11 a.m. It’s free with general admission.

This Friday Night at Camp North End features a lineup of four North Carolina artists. Music starts at 6 p.m.

Check out University City Food Truck Fridays at Armored Cow Brewing with local eats, drinks, craft vendors, and live music.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in July in Mount Holly. On Friday Night, the Grand Hall will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Guests can expect food, live music, activities for kids and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus themselves.

Friday is 7/11 and that means it’s Free Slurpee Day. All day customers who visit a participating 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes location can get a free small Slurpee to celebrate.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will play the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Friday for their annual Construction Theme Night. Grab your hard hats and yellow vests and enjoy a fireworks show after the game.

Charlotte FC will play New York City FC at Bank of America Stadium Saturday night.

The 116th NAACP National Convention kicks off Thursday and lasts through July 16. This empowering and immersive experience will feature educational speakers, intellectual and artistic competitions, awards shows and receptions. The event is expected to draw thousands of people from across the country. See all this year’s lineup has to offer on the NAACP website.

Watch the USA Eagles face off against Spain in the 2025 USA Rugby Match Series Saturday at the American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Billy Graham Library will host a family-friendly festival Saturday with outdoor inflatables, face painting, snacks and games. Kidzfest starts at 9:30 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m.

The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art will offer a free family day Saturday. It’s a part of their Movement in the Museum event and will celebrate the opening of their latest exhibition “Collection, Reframed: We Are Here, Beyond Vision!” Guests can explore galleries, make their own art and join in on a dance party on the plaza.

Catch the Love Island season finale at Blinders Sports Lounge Sunday night. Find out which couple will take home the win, play themed bingo with cash prizes, and sip Love Island themed drink specials. The bar will also have viewings Thursday and Friday.

Thrift Pony is hosting a vintage market on The Ford Green at Camp North End Sunday. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. shop over 25 secondhand, vintage and handmade vendors.

