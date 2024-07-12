Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte July 12-14

CHARLOTTE — From street festivals and sizzling concerts to fun at the ballpark, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Kick off the weekend at the 2nd Friday Street Festival at Oak Street Mill in Cornelius where you’ll find live music, food trucks, games, inflatables, and other activities.

See a beloved, cinematic classic come to life at “Back to the Future: The Musical” at Belk Theater. Performances run through July 21 in Uptown.

Here are a few spots where you can catch a free concert this weekend:

The Sundown Sounds summer music concert series at Ramsey Creek Beach on Friday.

Mooresville’s Rock the Park concert series at Liberty Park Mooresville on Friday.

Waxhaw’s Jammin’ By the Tracks summer concert series at the Water Tower on Friday.

Pineville’s Rock’n & Reel’n series at Lake Park on Friday.

The Catawba Riverkeeper’s Jam at the Dam at The Boathouse in McAdenville on Saturday.

And the Gin Blossoms are performing a free show at Village Park in Kannapolis on Saturday.

You can also watch a free outdoor movie at Fountain Park in Rock Hill on Friday and Stowe Park in Belmont on Saturday.

Celebrate Christmas in July with the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field this weekend. Santa will be there, plus there will be snow globe giveaways, festive holiday decorations, Christmas music, and fireworks on Friday and Saturday.

It’s also Christmas in July in downtown Concord on Saturday where you can take photos with Santa and enjoy family-friendly activities.

It’s “Super Saturday” at ImaginOn in Uptown where families can enjoy storytelling, music, and other activities, and Family Day at the McColl Center where you’ll find hands-on activities on Saturday.

There will be large-scale live paints, dance performances, live music, and spoken word at CLT Edge Fest at NoDa Brewing North End on Saturday.

Have a good time for a good cause at the Back The Blue Escorted Ride and Concert Fundraiser at the James B. Crump VFW Post 2423 in Indian Trail on Saturday. Proceeds will benefit the four Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers who were injured during the deadly shooting in east Charlotte in April.

Soccer fans can check out the Copa America third-place match between Canada and Uruguay at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. And on Sunday, Camp North End will host a watch party for the Copa America finals.

Step back in time to the sights and sounds of the American Revolution during the Battle of Huck’s Defeat at Historic Brattonsville on Saturday and Sunday.

It’s a busy weekend at PNC Music Pavilion. On Saturday, classic rockers Foreigner and Styx will be there, and on Sunday, Janet Jackson and Nelly perform.

Put on your dancing shoes and head to Sip and Salsa Sunday at Treehouse Vineyards in Monroe on Sunday. The lessons are designed for those with little to no salsa dance experience.

Ready for a road trip? The 21st annual North Carolina Blackberry Festival is happening in downtown Lenoir on Friday and Saturday and the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games are taking place at MacRae Meadows through Sunday.

