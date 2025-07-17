Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte July 18-20

CHARLOTTE — Summer festivities are in full swing here in the Queen City. From baseball games and festivals, to exploring some of the city’s best restaurants, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend.

Foodies, mark your calendars for the summer edition of Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week, starting Friday. Through July 27, over 125 local restaurants will offer three-course dining deals with prix fixe prices ranging from $30 to $50 per person.

The Charlotte Knights will step up to bat against the Durham Bulls at Truist Field every night this weekend. Stick around after the game Friday night for a fireworks show in Uptown.

Goodyear Arts, an artist-led nonprofit will host a Summer Residency Showcase Friday evening to highlight the resident artists’ recent work at Camp North End.

The Daniel Stowe Conservancy is offering free bird watching walks from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday morning. Bring your binoculars and learn about local bird species, their habitats, and behaviors.

For those not-so-early birds, the gardens offer discounted admission at $5 after 5 p.m. Friday.

It’s prime watermelon season, and just an hour away from Charlotte, Pageland, South Carolina, is hosting a festival for the classic summer fruit. The festival starts Thursday and continues through Saturday.

See the Little Theater of Gastonia’s rendition of the 1998 musical “Cabaret” starting Friday. They’ll perform evening and matinee shows throughout the weekend.

The Charlotte Museum of History welcomed the nationally-acclaimed exhibition, “Giving Back: The Soul of Philanthropy Reframed and Exhibited,” back to the city that launched it Monday. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday.

Check out University City Food Truck Fridays at Armored Cow Brewing with local eats, drinks, craft vendors, and live music.

Charlotte’s first hot glass art studio, Hot Glass Alley, is offering a free glass blowing demo for the public Friday evening. It will feature guest artist, Joshua DeWall. Snacks and refreshments will also be provided.

Australian psychedelic rock band Ocean Alley is set to perform at the Fillmore Saturday night as part of their North America 2025 Tour.

The Green at Prosperity Village will host free Pilates in the Park Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

For some kid-friendly fun, check out Family Day at Promenade on Providence Saturday for games, face paint and music.

Crown Legacy FC will play Philadelphia Union II Saturday night at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex.

Common Market’s South End location will host a pop-up market on the patio Saturday from 12-5 p.m. Shop secondhand, antiques, and jewelry.

Discover Colombian culture at the third annual Festival Colombiano starting at noon at First Ward Park Saturday. Enjoy live music, traditional cuisine, folk dance performances and a handmade artisan market.

Culture Market CLT’s opening day will be held at Rozzelles Ferry Landing Saturday. Described as a celebration of culture, community and creativity, expect live music, food vendors and retail booths.

Texas-based, pop rock band, Tripping Daisy, will perform in Charlotte at The Underground Sunday evening.

