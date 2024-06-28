Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte June 28-30

CHARLOTTE — From Fourth of July celebrations and summer festivals to sizzling concerts and fun at the ballpark, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Kick off your weekend with live music and good times at Friday Night Live at Stowe Park in Belmont, Music on Main in Monroe, or at Beats ‘n Bites at Stumptown Park in Matthews.

The Charlotte Symphony will also perform a free show at the EnergyExplorium on the scenic shores of Lake Norman on Friday and at Village Park in Kannapolis on Saturday.

Country music fans can check out Cole Swindell with Dylan Scott and Lily Rose at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday.

Have a ball at Atrium Health Ballpark when the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers take on the Columbia Fireflies this weekend. There will be fireworks after the games on Friday and Saturday.

Celebrate Independence Day at the Indian Land Fireworks Extravaganza at the Indian Land Schools Complex on Friday.

Other Fourth of July celebrations happening this weekend include:

The Bessemer City Fourth of July Celebration at Centennial Park on Friday.

Fireworks Over Historic Spencer Shops at the North Carolina Transportation Museum on Saturday.

The Town of Cramerton Independence Day Celebration at Centennial Center on Saturday.

The Town of Troutman Independence Day Parade on Saturday.

Plaza Midwood will kick off its summer block party series on Saturday on Central Avenue. Enjoy food, drinks, music, games, vendors, and other festivities.

The first Hola Neighbor Appreciation Festival will also be held on Saturday at Tom Hunter Park.

Grab a bite from a food truck and watch a free movie under the stars at the Food Truck and Movie Night event at The Green at Prosperity Village on Saturday.

Play games and listen to live music on South End’s main street, Camden Road, when it’s transformed into an outdoor living room on Sunday during Camden Commons.

Listen to live music and grab a bite from a food truck at the Mint Museum Randolph’s monthly Party in the Park on Sunday. Admission to the museum is free during the event.

Enjoy a Sunday afternoon filled with Brazilian food and dance at the Fiesta Junina on Levine Avenue of the Arts in Uptown.

VIDEO: Professional tennis coming to the Spectrum Center

Professional tennis coming to the Spectrum Center





Cox Media Group