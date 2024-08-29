Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Labor Day weekend

CHARLOTTE — From family-friendly festivals to cheering on the home teams, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this Labor Day weekend. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Enjoy four days of live music, carnival rides, and family-friendly entertainment at the annual Matthews Alive festival which kicks off Friday and runs through Monday.

Catch a game with a view at Truist Field this weekend when the Charlotte Knights take on the Nashville Sounds. There will be fireworks after each game, and Saturday is Margaritaville Night and Sunday is Villains Night.

Check out local art, listen to live music, and grab a bite from a food truck at Activation Studios’ Final Fridays event.

Cheer on the Crown when Charlotte FC takes on Atlanta United at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Check out the 3rd annual Queen City Arts Festival on Saturday at the Shoppes at University Place where you’ll find art, dance, drumming, live music, spoken word, vendors, and other entertainment.

The Plaza Midwood summer block party series continues on Saturday on the corner of Central and Thomas Avenues. Enjoy food, drinks, music, games, vendors, and other festivities.

Enjoy a weekend on the banks of the South Fork River at the 2nd annual Fork Festival in McAdenville on Saturday and in Cramerton on Sunday. There will be bands, local artisans, food trucks, and other activities.

Watch history come to life at Rural Hill’s Battle of Charlotte on Saturday and Sunday. The event features two days of demonstrations, reenactments and other activities.

The Whitewater Center will host a Labor Day Celebration on Saturday and Sunday with live music, trail races, and special programming in its new children’s area and dog park.

If you’re off on Monday, grab a spot on Tryon Street in Uptown and watch the 23rd annual Charlotte Labor Day Parade. The parade begins at 11 a.m. at Tryon and 9th and marches down Tryon to 3rd Street.

Ready for a road trip? The 78th annual North Carolina Apple Festival takes over downtown Hendersonville from Friday through Monday bringing four days of free family-friendly entertainment.

