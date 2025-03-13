Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte March 14-16

CHARLOTTE — Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, cheer on The Crown, or check out a festival — here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Grab a bite from a food truck and check out the aviation-themed playground at the CLT Airport Outlook. Food trucks are there every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this month.

Take a ride on Fury 325 or fly high on the WindSeeker when Carowinds opens for its 52nd season this weekend. Season pass holders can get a preview Friday night while general tickets can still be purchased for Saturday and Sunday.

You won’t need the luck of the Irish to find a St. Patrick’s Day celebration this weekend. On Saturday, the Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival will take over Tryon Street in Uptown, while the Whitewater Center hosts its annual Green River Revival.

Other celebrations on Saturday include the Old Town St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Rock Hill and the Spring Fling Festival and St. Patrick’s Parade at Baxter Village in Fort Mill. Or put your natural knowledge to the test while you follow clues to find hidden treasures at the St. Patrick’s Day Treasure Hunt at Stevens Creek Nature Center on Saturday.

Take your appetite to Olde Mecklenburg Brewery for Reuben Fest on Saturday. The festival is happening at both locations (Ballantyne and LoSo) and will feature different variations of Reubens.

Sports fans can cheer on The Crown when Charlotte FC faces Cincinnati at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday or check out the ACC men’s basketball tournament championship at Spectrum Center.

Celebrate the magic of stories when literature comes to life at the Storybook Ball at Discovery Place Kids Huntersville on Saturday. Tickets are required.

Support local businesses and shop from handmade artists at the Starving Artist Outdoor Market at The Green at Prosperity Village on Saturday.

Experience the Queen City Holi Festival on Saturday at Victoria Yards in Uptown where you’ll find music, dance, and food.

Foodies can take interactive cooking classes or enjoy curated tasting experiences during Savor Charlotte, which runs through March 25.

