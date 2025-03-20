Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte March 21-23

CHARLOTTE — Spring has arrived and so has the season of festivals and outdoor events. Check out what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

If you’re looking for laughs, some big-name comedians are in town this weekend. Sheryl Underwood, Kyle Erby, and Mike Washington are headlining the Mix and Mingle Tour at the Comedy Zone on Friday and Saturday. Then on Saturday, Marc Maron will be at Knight Theater while Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan perform at the Spectrum Center.

Meet tattoo artists and check out some cool art at the Charlotte Tattoo Arts Festival at the Park Expo and Conference Center from Friday through Sunday. If you want to get some fresh ink at the show, go to the event website to find information on how to set up an appointment.

Get your jersey and scarf and head Uptown to cheer on The Crown when Charlotte FC faces San Jose at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, or cheer on another home team, the Anthem Rugby Carolina when they take on Houston at Memorial Stadium.

Celebrate the change in the season at the Spring Fling at Optimist Hall on Saturday where you’ll find live music and activities in the courtyard.

Ride a train, get your face painted, and grab a bite from a food truck at the Mooresville Day Festival in downtown Mooresville on Saturday.

Enjoy an afternoon filled with international food and activities, music, dancing, and more at Gaston MAX (Multicultural Arts Xperience) at the Rotary Centennial Pavilion on Saturday.

Grab your girlfriends and head to the No Man’s Land Festival and Market on Camden Road in South End on Saturday where you’ll find more than 70 woman-owned businesses, hands-on workshops, breakout sessions, activations, and photo ops.

Take a stroll through downtown Statesville where you’ll find artists and live music during the Spring Art Crawl on Saturday.

Hear the iconic music of Jimi Hendrix performed by a live band under the immersive dome in the planetarium at the Schiele Museum of Natural History on Saturday.

Experience a colorful celebration of Spanish cuisine and culture at the Olé España festival at Camp North End on Saturday.

Celebrate artist Vernon Grant and his love for gnomes at Main Street Children’s Museum in Rock Hill where you can make your own gnome house and enjoy other activities on Saturday.

Take your appetite for a brunch experience under the water tower at Camp North End. The Boileryard Brunch happens every fourth Sunday.

