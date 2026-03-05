Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte March 6-8

CHARLOTTE — The weather is heating up this weekend, and the city is celebrating. Enjoy this early-March heatwave with plenty of fun events happening around the Queen City. From the Charlotte FC home opener and concerts to outdoor festivals and markets, here’s what’s going on near you:

The Charlotte Hornets will face off against the Miami Heat Friday night at the Spectrum Center.

Enjoy a blend of folk, blues and Americana music with The Wood Brothers performance at The Carolina Theater Friday night.

Celebrate Women’s History Month in downtown Pineville. This First Friday event will feature women-owned business vendors, live music, food trucks. You can also sip and stroll in the town’s social district.

Grab a free art kit from Mint Museum Randolph this weekend. This month’s kit includes colorful beads and chenille stems to construct a sculpture inspired by Katrina Sánchez’s work. All March, museum admission is also free for children.

Machine Girl is slated to perform at The Underground Friday night.

Try authentic cuisine and jam out to karaoke at Urban District Market’s Asian Night Market Friday.

The South End First Friday Gallery Crawl is back Friday evening. Participating businesses include Dilworth Artisan Station, Shed Brand Studio and StudioWorks Gallery.

See comedian Lil Duval at The Comedy Zone Friday night.

The 8th Annual Queen City Blues Festival will be held Saturday night at Ovens Auditorium. The event blends classic south soul and modern blues with a lineup including King George, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams, West Love and more.

Matthews Comic-Con will be held Saturday with comics, vendors, food trucks, a cosplay contest and more.

Head to Victoria Yards for the 2026 Queen City Holi Festival of Colors.

The Goodwill Opportunity Campus is hosting its seventh annual Bridal Pop-Up Sale Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’ll be selling hundreds of bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and more for discounted prices.

Catch The Wonder Years concert at The Fillmore Saturday evening.

Charlotte FC will go head-to-head against Austin FC at this season’s home opener game Saturday night. Get tickets for the game at Bank of America Stadium here.

And don’t forget the tailgate at HopFly Brewing Co. with local vendors, food trucks, live music and more.

The “Boys 4 Life Tour” is making a stop at the Spectrum Center Saturday night featuring performances by B2K and Bow Wow.

Avid readers, head to Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s LoSo Biergarten for the Charlotte Book Fair Saturday and shop from over 50 local vendors.

The Independent Picture House is celebrated Women’s History Month with a special Community Impact Film Series centered around women’s health. The event starts with outdoor yoga and a resource fair, followed by poetry readings, a film screening and post-film panel discussion.

The Swedish heavy metal band Katatonia will perform at The Underground Saturday as part of their “Walking State of North America” tour.

Head to Charlotte Comedy Theater for a night of laughs with improv night and other shows throughout the evening.

Kings Mountain Historical Museum and Mauney Memorial Library are hosting an event to celebrate the founding of Kings Mountain Saturday.

Traust Brewing’s March Plant Swap and Shop will be held Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Watch a free screening of the 1947 musical romance “New Orleans” at the Harvey B. Gantt Center Sunday afternoon. The event is a part of the center’s Classic Black Cinema Series.

Head to Middle C Sunday for an evening of modern jazz music from Veronica Swift.

Humbe will play Ovens Auditorium Sunday night as part of his “Dueño Del Cielo” tour.

American electronicore band I See Stars will perform at The Underground Sunday night.

Compete in a Mario Kart Tournament at Canteen at Camp North End Sunday. There will be cash prizes for the top three finalists.

bbno$ is bringing his “Internet Explorer” tour to The Fillmore Sunday night.

