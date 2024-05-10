Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte May 10-12

CHARLOTTE — From places to celebrate Mom to sizzling shows and family-friendly festivals, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Kick off the weekend at the 2nd Friday Street Festival at Oak Street Mill in Cornelius where you’ll find live music, food trucks, games, inflatables, and other activities.

Fore! Some of the biggest names in professional golf will hit the links at Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club this weekend during the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. Children 15 and younger get free admission with a paid adult ticket.

Spectrum Center will be buzzing with music fans this weekend. Latin superstar Bad Bunny is there on Friday and classic rockers Heart and Cheap Trick are performing on Saturday.

Enjoy carnival rides, live beach music, and shag dancing at BeachFest Matthews, happening at Stumptown Park on Friday and Saturday.

Other festivals happening this weekend include the BMX Racing World Championships Opening Festival in Rock Hill (Friday), the Greater Charlotte Dragon Boat Races and Asian Festival at Ramsey Creek Park (Saturday), the Kaleidoscope Fest in Waxhaw (Saturday), the Carolina Clay Matters Pottery Spring Festival at Camp North End (Saturday).

Cheer on the Crown when Charlotte FC takes on Nashville SC at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Broadway fans can see the haunting yet hopeful “Hadestown” in Uptown. Performances run through Sunday at Belk Theater.

Still need to find something special for Mom? Several local markets are happening on Saturday, including the Experience Midwood Market + Art Crawl in Plaza Midwood, the Crafter’s Market at Historic Rosedale, and Nebel’s Alley Night Market at the Design Center in South End.

Or treat Mom to a day out at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday.

Mothers can also enjoy free admission to Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden on Saturday and Sunday, and the Mint Museum Uptown and Mint Museum Randolph on Sunday.

In addition, the Market at 7th Street in Uptown will offer free professional photos with Mom on Sunday.

