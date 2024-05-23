Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte May 24-27

CHARLOTTE — It’s a long holiday weekend for some and there is plenty to see and do. Here’s what’s happening around Charlotte. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

The 2024 ACC Baseball Championship is underway at Truist Field in Uptown. The semifinals will be on Saturday leading up to the championship game on Sunday.

Grab a bite to eat, check out some cool shops, and listen to live music every week at Camp North End’s Friday Night Music Series.

Watch a free movie under the stars at Village Park in Kannapolis on Friday where “Trolls Band Together” will be shown.

Fly high on a Ferris wheel, play games, and see live shows at the Big Mecklenburg County Fair, which opens Friday and runs through June 2 at the Park Expo and Conference Center next to Bojangles Coliseum.

It’s race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway where fans can enjoy three days of action on the iconic track and high-octane happenings off the track, including Speed Street. Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 is sold out but tickets are still available for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Friday and the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday.

Get your steps in on Saturday at the Meck Mile at Memorial Stadium. There will be several different heats for all types of skill sets.

Cheer on the Crown when Charlotte FC takes on the Philadelphia Union at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. It’s also Military Appreciation Night.

Have a splash-tastic time when Carolina Harbor Waterpark opens at Carowinds on Saturday.

Enjoy a free concert on Saturday at the Davidson Village Green.

Get your fill of cupcakes and craft brews at Birdsong Brewing’s Cupcake and Beer Flights event on Saturday.

Join Good Karma Ranch as it celebrates its matriarch Chika’s 20th birthday on Sunday.

Head to the Whitewater Center for yoga, a trail race, live music and other activities during its annual Memorial Day Celebration on Saturday and Sunday.

Several towns and cities will honor the men and women who died while serving our country on Monday:

Cornelius will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Cain Center for the Arts.

Huntersville will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park.

Indian Trail’s ceremony will be at Town Hall at 11 a.m.

Kannapolis will host a ceremony at noon at Veterans Park.

Kings Mountain will host a ceremony at 10 a.m. at Mountain Rest Cemetery.

Waxhaw will host a ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Waxhaw Military Wall of Honor.

