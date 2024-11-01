Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Nov. 1-3

CHARLOTTE — Great weather is in the forecast for this weekend so let’s get outside and have some fun! From fall festivals to cheering on the home teams, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Cheer on The Crown when Charlotte FC takes on Orlando City in its first home playoff game on Friday at Bank of America Stadium. It’s a must-win match for CLTFC in the best-of-three series.

See local art, get in some retail therapy, and listen to live music at the First Friday event in Rock Hill. Several restaurants will have food and drink specials during the event.

The first Friday of the month in South End means it’s time for a gallery crawl. Click here for a list of galleries and this month’s featured artists.

The Spectrum Center will be buzzing with excitement when the Charlotte Hornets take on the Boston Celtics on Friday and Saturday at The Hive.

See dozens of hot air balloons color the sky and enjoy games and rides at the Balloon Glow and Laser Show on Friday and Saturday at Rowan County Fairgrounds.

Get ready to rock when the Charlotte Symphony performs the music of Queen at Belk Theater on Friday and Saturday.

Listen to live music, see dance performances, and enjoy children’s games and activities at the 21st annual Statesville Pumpkin Festival in downtown Statesville on Saturday.

The World Series may be over but you can still catch some baseball this weekend, and these games are for a good cause. On Saturday, the Appalachian State Mountaineers will play the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs in two 7-inning games at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis. Tickets cost $5 and proceeds will go towards helping both schools in their Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Fill your day with live music, captivating displays of catrinas and community altars, folkloric dances, arts and crafts, traditional food, and fun activities at the Day of the Dead Festival at Camp North End on Saturday.

The Gaston County Museum will also celebrate Dia de los Muertos on Saturday.

Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Saturday with the Lost Hollow Music Festival. Pack a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a day of live music and food trucks at the garden.

Get your fill of food and spirits at the Charlotte Whiskey, Wine and Fire Festival at Ballantyne’s Backyard on Saturday.

Route 29 Pavilion will light up for the Bonfire Festival on Saturday. This event is for adults 21 and older.

Dogs will rule at the 11th annual Pawsitively Matthews Festival on Saturday at Stumptown Park where you’ll find pet-friendly vendors, food trucks and live music.

The Sheepdog Trials and Dog Festival will also be at Historic Rural Hill in Huntersville on Saturday and Sunday.

Check out the newest Inner Peaks on North Tryon this weekend where you’ll find food trucks and free climbing and yoga. Registration is required.

Instead of throwing out your pumpkins, pack ‘em up and head to the Pumpkin Smash and Shoot at Fisher Farm Archery Range on Sunday.

Wear your black and blue and cheer on the Carolina Panthers when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

Join the Charlotte Blues Society for Mardi Gras in November on Sunday at Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts on Sunday. Ceasar and The Creole Soul band are performing.

See a military vehicle display and listen to the Gaston Symphonic Band at Downtown Belmont’s Veterans Day Celebration on Sunday at Stowe Park.

