Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Nov. 15-17

CHARLOTTE — From holiday favorites to sizzling shows, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Take care of your holiday shopping while you sip and sample all sorts of treats at the Southern Christmas Show, which runs through Nov. 24 at The Park Expo and Conference Center.

Enjoy an outdoor movie on Friday at The Amp Ballantyne where “Mrs. Doubtfire” will be showing.

Need a good laugh? Check out Eddie Griffin at Ovens Auditorium on Friday or see Sal Vulcano there on Saturday.

The queen of pop will meet the king of classical music when the Charlotte Symphony performs “Beethoven x Beyonce” at Knight Theater on Friday and Saturday.

The holidays have arrived at Carowinds where you’ll find millions of shimmering lights, ice skating, live entertainment, and other attractions during WinterFest, which is open select nights through Jan. 4.

The Celebration of Lights opens on Saturday at Village Park in Kannapolis. In addition to holiday lights and displays, you can hop aboard the Winterland Express train and carousel. Festivities run through Nov. 16.

Have a good time for a great cause at Triple C Brewing on Saturday where they’ll be raising money for victims of Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina. The event will feature bands, art, vendors, and activities for kids.

Also on Saturday, Super Abari Game Bar will host a Night Market Block Party with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Beloved Asheville.

Then on Sunday, more than 20 WNC artists will be at a pop-up market at Resident Culture in Plaza Midwood.

Cheer on the home team when the Charlotte Hornets face the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at the Spectrum Center.

Bring your appetite to the 11th annual Cornelius Food Truck Invitational on Saturday at Cornelius Town Hall where you can cast your vote in fun categories such as most Insta-worthy, best unexpected flavor combo, and best curb appeal.

Talk shop with other car enthusiasts or show off your ride at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s free Cars and Coffee cruise-in event on Saturday.

Take a magical ride on the Polar Express at the North Carolina Transportation Museum! Enjoy caroling, visiting with Santa, and other holiday festivities inspired by the movie on select dates through Dec. 23.

