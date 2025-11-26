Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Nov 27-30

CHARLOTTE — Happy Thanksgiving! The Queen City is kicking off the festivities a day early this long holiday weekend. From the annual Turkey Trot to Black Friday shopping, holiday events, and more, here’s what’s happening near you this weekend.

The Charlotte Turkey Trot returns this Thanksgiving morning. Whether you’re running the 8K, 5K, or the 1-Mile Fun Run, there’s a race for everyone. This holiday tradition will start and end at SouthPark Mall.

The Kings Mountain Historical Museum’s holiday model train exhibit, “Toyland,” opens Friday with miniature trains in snowy landscapes, vintage toys and games. Admission is free.

Carowinds WinterFest also begins Friday. This holiday amusement park experience will be open select dates through Jan. 3.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery is getting in the holiday spirit with the first weekend of its annual Christmas Market at both biergarten locations this weekend. Sip on holiday brews and shop from over 50 local vendors among festive lights.

Want to avoid the malls this Black Friday? Monday Night Garden Co. is hosting a Black Friday Vintage Market with local vintage vendors, drink specials and more.

The 6th Annual Light the Knights Festival is in full swing with ice skating, snow tubing, holiday lights and more. Check it out at Truist Field select dates through Jan. 4.

Step into a festive winter wonderland at Daniel Stowe Conservancy with Holidays at the Garden starting Friday evening.

The 4th Annual Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular begins Friday evening at Ballantyne’s Backyard.

At the Schiele Museum in Gastonia, celebrate with Holidays on the Farm and Holiday Laser Shows Fridays through Dec. 19.

Enjoy some southern winter fun with Crowders Chutes Winter Tubing starting Saturday — it’s snow tubing without the mess.

The Charlotte Checkers will play the Toronto Marlies Friday and Saturday at Bojangles Coliseum.

Chickadee Hill Farms in Statesville is hosting its annual Tree Festival starting this weekend. The event features 60 decorated trees, each with its own theme. All the trees will be raffled off. Each admission ticket will come with 4 free raffle tickets.

The Charlotte Hornets are set to play the Chicago Bulls Friday and the Toronto Raptors Saturday at the Spectrum Center.

Enjoy an outdoor movie night at Seoul Food Mill District Friday night. They’re kicking off the Christmas season with “Elf.”

Fortune Feimster, a North Carolina native and comedian, is home for the holidays, and she’s bringing her “Takin’ Care of Biscuits’ comedy tour to Ovens Auditorium Friday night.

Shop small this holiday season with South End’s Small Business Saturday.

Hit the trails at Stevens Creek Nature Center in Mint Hill for a Turkey Trot Fun Run Saturday morning.

Santa Claus is coming to Charlotte Premium Outlets Saturday. Bring the family and get your pictures taken with Santa through Dec. 24. Bring your four-legged friends for a special pet photo event Sunday evening.

Shop from local vendors, artists, food trucks and small businesses at City Club at Gibson Mill’s A Very Merry Christmas Market Saturday.

Another holiday market, the Christmas Extravaganza, will be held at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center Saturday and Sunday.

Swedish heavy metal band, Avatar, will perform at The Fillmore Saturday night.

Enjoy a holiday rendition of Carolina Voices’ Beer Choir at Divine Barrel Brewing Sunday afternoon.

The Carolina Panthers will play the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.

The 67th Annual Lincolnton Christmas Parade will be held Sunday evening. The theme is “Candy Land Christmas.”

