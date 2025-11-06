Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Nov 7-9

CHARLOTTE — Ahead of Veterans Day, the Queen City is honoring the troops with tons of events, including an Uptown festival and the annual Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show. Charlotte is also hosting several big games this weekend, from football and basketball, to dirt track racing and soccer. Here’s what’s going on near you.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

The World of Outlaws World Finals kicked off Wednesday. Catch the rest of the series this weekend at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

The Wailin’ Jennys will perform at the Gambrell Center Friday night.

Greensky Bluegrass will play The Fillmore Friday. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

The North Carolina Transportation Museum is bringing back its annual Polar Express Train Ride starting this weekend. Hop aboard a real-live version of the magic train set to the soundtrack of the movie. The ride is complete with hot chocolate, a reading of the book, and a chance to see Santa present the first gift of Christmas. The experience will be open multiple dates through the holiday season.

The Harvey B. Gantt Center is holding an opening celebration for its latest photography exhibition, “Jazz Greats: Classic Photographs from the Bank of America Collection,” Friday evening.

Charlotte FC will face off against New York City FC for Game 3 of the MLS Cup Playoffs Friday night at Bank of America Stadium.

The Clover Highland Games will be held on Saturday at the New Centre Park Amphitheater. The annual event will celebrate the heritage of Clover and its Irish sister city, Larne, through Scottish and Scots-Irish games, athletics, music and more.

Nine Eighteen Nine Studio Gallery and Hands On Well are launching a cultural series with a month-long celebration of Korean art and culture called Korea in the Queen City. Check out the opening reception for Ki Yong Kim’s newest photography series and a concert featuring Korean music Saturday night.

Imaginon’s EpicFest, a free literary festival, will be held Saturday in Uptown, featuring nationally-recognized children’s authors and illustrators, activities, a bookstore and more.

Veterans Bridge Home will host its 2025 Carolinas Veterans Day Festival Saturday at Romare Bearden Park.

Bring your dog for Pawsitively Matthews at Stumptown Park Saturday. The festival offers pet-friendly vendors, food trucks, live music and other activities for you and your pet.

Carolina Ascent will play Ft. Lauderdale United FC Saturday evening at the American Legion Memorial Stadium.

The annual Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport.

The Bald Brothers comedy podcast is coming to the Ovens Auditorium stage Saturday night.

The Charlotte Checkers will hit the ice against Syracuse Crunch Saturday night at Bojangles Coliseum.

The Elovaters will perform at The Fillmore Saturday night as part of their “Staring at the Sun Tour.”

Check out the November Plant Swap & Shop at Traust Brewing Company in Mount Holly Sunday afternoon.

Bring your leftover jack-o-lanterns for the third annual Pumpkin Smash & Shoot at the Fisher Farm Archery Range in Davidson Sunday afternoon. All remains will be composted after the event.

Tailgate the big game with Bud Light Backyard on Mint Street Sunday starting at 10:30 a.m., then make your way to Bank of America Stadium where the Carolina Panthers will play the New Orleans Saints.

For college basketball fans, the 2025 Ally Tipoff will be held at the Spectrum Center Sunday. NC State will take on the University of Southern California.

The 85 South Show is bringing their podcast to Bojangles Coliseum Sunday night.

Mammoth will perform at The Fillmore Sunday night.

