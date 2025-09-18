Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Sept 19-21

CHARLOTTE — It’s the last weekend of summer, and the Queen City is heating up with tons of fun events to end the season. Here’s what’s happening near you.

The Charlotte International Arts Festival continues with citywide cultural celebrations all month long.

The first weekend of Gilde Brewery’s Oktoberfest kicks off Friday. Enjoy German-inspired beer, food and entertainment throughout the weekend.

The Charlotte Knights will play the Durham Bulls at Truist Field this weekend.

The 61st annual Festival in the Park is this weekend at Freedom Park. Since 1964, the festival has been bringing music, art, and entertainment to the Queen City.

British singer-songwriter Matt Maltese will perform at The Underground Friday night.

Take a beginner’s knitting class at Editions Coffee and Bookstore in Kannapolis. Classes are free, but participants must register ahead of time.

Continue the festivities with Mecktoberfest Weekend Two at the brewery’s LoSo location this weekend.

The NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals are this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

The 2025 Footcandle Film Festival kicks off Friday in Hickory. The annual festival is designed to bring “unique, challenging and entertaining films” to Western North Carolina. Attendees can enjoy in-person, online, and outdoor screenings through Sept. 28.

Country singer Parker McCollum is set to perform at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Friday night.

For a family-friendly event, check out Art In The Park in Bessemer City Friday evening. The free event will feature a sidewalk art competition. Each participant will receive a sidewalk square to decorate, and the best artwork in each age group will win a prize.

Ranlo’s annual Fall Festival will be held Friday and Saturday with activities, live music, local vendors and more.

Grammy Award-winning New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band will bring their distinctive blend of bebop jazz, funk and R&B to the Cain Center for the Arts in Cornelius Friday night.

The 35th Annual Latin American Festival will be held at Ballantyne’s Backyard Saturday. The festival will feature cultural performances and displays, activities for kids, community resources, and more.

Major League Table Tennis is coming to Charlotte with multiple games at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Crown Legacy FC will play Atlanta United 2 Saturday night in Matthews.

The metal band Dark Angel will perform at The Underground Saturday night.

Judas Priest and Alice Cooper are slated to play PNC Music Pavilion Saturday night.

Almond Farm in Concord is in the midst of its Fall Festival season. Every weekend through the end of October, guests can enjoy hayrides, a corn maze, farm animals encounters, and other activities. And every Saturday and Sunday, the farm’s excavator will dump candy at 3 p.m.

The Harrisburg Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee will hold its annual Multicultural Festival Saturday at Harrisburg Park. Attendees can experience different cultures through arts, music, fashion, dance and food.

Experience the art of storytelling at the 24th Annual Patchwork Tales Storytelling Festival in Rock Hill on Saturday.

WoodMill’s Fall Wine Festival is still on this weekend despite the winery caught fire three weeks ago. There will be over 90 vendors, activities for kids, complimentary wine samples. and more.

Find your balance with Flow Fest at the U.S. National White Water Center Saturday. The center’s campus will transform into an outdoor yoga studio with over 100 classes and workshops throughout the day.

There will be live music at Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park Saturday night as part of the town’s Music & Brews event. The show is free and will feature ’70s music by Groove Machine.

The Carolina Panthers will play the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Lake Norman Brewery’s music festival is back for its second year. Rock the Lake 2 will be held Sunday with 15 bands, two stages, food and drinks. Ticket sales for the event benefit Samaritan’s Purse and Lansing’s Bridge to Recovery.

