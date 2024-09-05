Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Sept. 6-8

CHARLOTTE — From fairs and festivals to college football, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte this weekend. Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Enjoy authentic Greek cuisine and homemade pastries, rides, live music, wine tastings, and arts and crafts vendors at the 46th annual Yiasou Greek Festival, which runs Friday through Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Fly high on a Ferris wheel and grab a funnel cake at the Cabarrus County Fair, which starts Friday and continues through Sept. 14 at the Cabarrus Arena and Event Center.

It’s the last weekend to see “Ultimate Dinosaurs” at Discovery Place Science. The exhibit features 16 life-size dinosaur skeletons from breeds that evolved in isolation in South America, Africa, and Madagascar — dinosaurs unfamiliar to most North Americans.

See local art, get in some retail therapy, and listen to live music at First Friday events in Rock Hill and downtown Waxhaw. Several restaurants will have food and drink specials during the event.

The first Friday of the month in South End means it’s time for a gallery crawl. Click here for a list of galleries and this month’s featured artists.

Cheer on Charlotte’s newest pro sports team the Carolina Ascent when they take on Fort Lauderdale United FC at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

PNC Music Pavilion will be busy this weekend with Megadeth on Friday and Boyz II Men on Saturday.

Pack a chair and your appetite and head to the Festival of Food Trucks in downtown Mooresville on Saturday. There will be more than 15 food trucks and live music at downtown’s social district.

Watch the top riders on two wheels compete at the Supermotocross at zMAX Dragway on Saturday.

See local art, listen to live music, and grab a bite from the food truck at the Art Walk on Union festival on Saturday in downtown Concord.

The Duke’s Mayo Classic featuring Tennessee and North Carolina State will be at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night. The game is close to being sold out but if you can’t score tickets to the game, you can check out the free FanFest outside the stadium from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Check out the family-friendly International Vulture Awareness Day program at the Carolina Raptor Center on Saturday where there will be shows and activities that show what makes these birds special.

Ready for a road trip? Travel over the rainbow to Beech Mountain where you can join Dorothy, Scarecrow, and all the charaters from “The Wizard of Oz” at the Land of Oz Theme Park’s annual fall festival Autumn at Oz. The festival runs every weekend through Sept. 22.

