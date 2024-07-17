Youth ambassadors travel to Belize to help those in need

CHARLOTTE — A group of local kids are on their way to Belize to put the finishing touches on a home they built for a mother and her sons.

The Young Black Leadership Alliance helps people in need around the world.

The organization consists of ambassadors from middle school, high school, and college.

Channel 9 spoke with the group about the work they do at the Charlotte Douglas Airport on Wednesday morning.

“I’ve always been someone who loves to serve. I truly believe that service is the rent that we pay for life on this earth, and it just makes me happy to have an impact on people,” said youth ambassador Trinity Patterson.

The youth ambassadors said they also volunteered with Samaritan’s Feet to distribute shoes and wash the feet of people in need.

VIDEO: More than just free groceries; how a York County non-profit is helping those in need

More than just free groceries; how a York County non-profit is helping those in need









©2024 Cox Media Group