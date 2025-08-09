Man fatally hit by car in Cabarrus County, troopers say

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision in Cabarrus County.

It happened earlier Sunday morning on Zion Road near NC 49.

A pedestrian, 39-year-old Uriel Nava Hesiquio, died at the scene.

Vehicle possibly involved in Cabarrus County hit-and-run

Troopers said they are searching for the vehicle pictured above in connection with this case.

Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run is asked to call the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at 704-855-1047.

©2025 Cox Media Group