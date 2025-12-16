Most expensive homes for sale in Greensboro

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Greensboro listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 301 Fisher Park Cir, Greensboro

- Price: $5,250,000

- 8 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,616

- Price per square foot: $609

- Lot size: 1.6 acres

- Days on market: 473 days

#2. 301 Wentworth Dr, Greensboro

- Price: $4,900,000

- 4 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,270

- Price per square foot: $592

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 174 days

#3. 3313 Gaston Rd, Greensboro

- Price: $3,950,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,042

- Price per square foot: $560

- Lot size: 2.1 acres

- Days on market: 61 days

#4. 469 Justamere Farm Rd, Greensboro

- Price: $2,500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,833

- Price per square foot: $882

- Lot size: 21.1 acres

- Days on market: 146 days

#5. 3 Loch Ridge Ct, Greensboro

- Price: $2,500,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,918

- Price per square foot: $315

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 83 days

#6. 1 Captains Pt, Greensboro

- Price: $2,350,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,999

- Price per square foot: $335

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 55 days

#7. 8 Loch Ridge Dr, Greensboro

- Price: $2,250,000

- 7 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,162

- Price per square foot: $245

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 116 days

#8. 1604 Birch Ln, Greensboro

- Price: $2,180,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,044

- Price per square foot: $360

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 89 days

#9. 7132 Lions Gate Dr, Greensboro

- Price: $1,950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,073

- Price per square foot: $478

- Lot size: 1.6 acres

- Days on market: 278 days

#10. 404 Country Club Dr, Greensboro

- Price: $1,900,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,623

- Price per square foot: $524

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 90 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)

