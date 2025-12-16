Most expensive homes for sale in Greensboro

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Greensboro listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 301 Fisher Park Cir, Greensboro
- Price: $5,250,000
- 8 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,616
- Price per square foot: $609
- Lot size: 1.6 acres
- Days on market: 473 days
#2. 301 Wentworth Dr, Greensboro
- Price: $4,900,000
- 4 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,270
- Price per square foot: $592
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 174 days
#3. 3313 Gaston Rd, Greensboro
- Price: $3,950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,042
- Price per square foot: $560
- Lot size: 2.1 acres
- Days on market: 61 days
#4. 469 Justamere Farm Rd, Greensboro
- Price: $2,500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,833
- Price per square foot: $882
- Lot size: 21.1 acres
- Days on market: 146 days
#5. 3 Loch Ridge Ct, Greensboro
- Price: $2,500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,918
- Price per square foot: $315
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 83 days
#6. 1 Captains Pt, Greensboro
- Price: $2,350,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,999
- Price per square foot: $335
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 55 days
#7. 8 Loch Ridge Dr, Greensboro
- Price: $2,250,000
- 7 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,162
- Price per square foot: $245
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 116 days
#8. 1604 Birch Ln, Greensboro
- Price: $2,180,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,044
- Price per square foot: $360
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 89 days
#9. 7132 Lions Gate Dr, Greensboro
- Price: $1,950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,073
- Price per square foot: $478
- Lot size: 1.6 acres
- Days on market: 278 days
#10. 404 Country Club Dr, Greensboro
- Price: $1,900,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,623
- Price per square foot: $524
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 90 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)
