The most expensive neighborhoods in New Bern

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the New Bern metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. New Bern Historic District (New Bern, NC)

Median sale price

: $490,000 |

Median days on market

: 26 days

214 King St, New Bern, NC 28560

- List price: $750,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,280

- See 214 King St, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com

411 Queen St, New Bern, NC 28560

- List price: $647,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,001

- See 411 Queen St, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com

430 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560

- List price: $370,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 951

- See 430 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com

511 New St, New Bern, NC 28560

- List price: $430,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,588

- See 511 New St, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com

#2. Riverside Historic District (New Bern, NC)

Median sale price

: $330,000 |

Median days on market

: 76 days

1222 National Ave, New Bern, NC 28560

- List price: $647,500

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 5,030

- See 1222 National Ave, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com

1311 National Ave, New Bern, NC 28560

- List price: $280,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,500

- See 1311 National Ave, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com

404 Avenue B, New Bern, NC 28560

- List price: $422,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,042

- See 404 Avenue B, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com

514 C St, New Bern, NC 28560

- List price: $315,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,954

- See 514 C St, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com

#3. Downtown Havelock (Havelock, NC)

Median sale price

: $204,000 |

Median days on market

: 30 days

105 Daniels Ct, Havelock, NC 28532

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,594

- See 105 Daniels Ct, Havelock, NC 28532 on Redfin.com

109 Pineview St, Havelock, NC 28532

- List price: $255,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,560

- See 109 Pineview St, Havelock, NC 28532 on Redfin.com

115 Bryan St, Havelock, NC 28532

- List price: $265,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,692

- See 115 Bryan St, Havelock, NC 28532 on Redfin.com

218 N Nunn St, Havelock, NC 28532

- List price: $229,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,255

- See 218 N Nunn St, Havelock, NC 28532 on Redfin.com

#4. Five Points (New Bern, NC)

Median sale price

: $91,250 |

Median days on market

: 13 days

1004 Pollock St, New Bern, NC 28562

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 638

- See 1004 Pollock St, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com

2017 Clock Rd, New Bern, NC 28562

- List price: $253,490

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,418

- See 2017 Clock Rd, New Bern, NC 28562 on Redfin.com

700 2Nd Ave, New Bern, NC 28560

- List price: $270,000

- Beds: 8 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,219

- See 700 2Nd Ave, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com

922 Elm St, New Bern, NC 28560

- List price: $370,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 2,248

- See 922 Elm St, New Bern, NC 28560 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.