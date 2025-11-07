The most expensive neighborhoods in Raleigh

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Raleigh metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Hayes Barton (Raleigh, NC)

Median sale price

: $1,600,000 |

Median days on market

: 27 days

1515 Saint Marys St, Raleigh, NC 27608

- List price: $4,500,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 7 | Square feet: 6,018

- See 1515 Saint Marys St, Raleigh, NC 27608 on Redfin.com

1801 Mcdonald Ln, Raleigh, NC 27608

- List price: $2,450,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,340

- See 1801 Mcdonald Ln, Raleigh, NC 27608 on Redfin.com

1805 Mcdonald Ln, Raleigh, NC 27608

- List price: $2,600,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,265

- See 1805 Mcdonald Ln, Raleigh, NC 27608 on Redfin.com

1805 Saint Marys St, Raleigh, NC 27608

- List price: $1,850,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,903

- See 1805 Saint Marys St, Raleigh, NC 27608 on Redfin.com

#2. Sunset Hills (Raleigh, NC)

Median sale price

: $1,525,000 |

Median days on market

: 92 days

810 Maple Berry Ln, Raleigh, Nc

- List price: $1,069,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,128

- See 810 Maple Berry Ln, Raleigh, Nc on Redfin.com

811 Maple Berry Ln, Raleigh, NC 27607

- List price: $1,110,661

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,156

- See 811 Maple Berry Ln, Raleigh, NC 27607 on Redfin.com

811 Maple Berry Ln, Raleigh, NC 27607

- List price: $1,180,283

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,133

- See 811 Maple Berry Ln, Raleigh, NC 27607 on Redfin.com

811 Maple Berry Ln, Raleigh, NC 27607

- List price: $1,081,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,102

- See 811 Maple Berry Ln, Raleigh, NC 27607 on Redfin.com

#3. Glenwood (Raleigh, NC)

Median sale price

: $1,475,000 |

Median days on market

: 120 days

1009 Westwood Dr, Raleigh, NC 27607

- List price: $1,125,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,368

- See 1009 Westwood Dr, Raleigh, NC 27607 on Redfin.com

1617 Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607

- List price: $2,850,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,331

- See 1617 Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607 on Redfin.com

3438 Leonard St, Raleigh, NC 27607

- List price: $2,695,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 4,633

- See 3438 Leonard St, Raleigh, NC 27607 on Redfin.com

800 Lakestone Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609

- List price: $4,150,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 6,292

- See 800 Lakestone Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609 on Redfin.com

#4. Oberlin Village (Raleigh, NC)

Median sale price

: $1,380,000 |

Median days on market

: 99 days

1009 Parker St, Raleigh, NC 27607

- List price: $1,695,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,874

- See 1009 Parker St, Raleigh, NC 27607 on Redfin.com

805 Tower St, Raleigh, NC 27607

- List price: $1,099,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,005

- See 805 Tower St, Raleigh, NC 27607 on Redfin.com

909 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC 27605

- List price: $1,900,990

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,642

- See 909 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC 27605 on Redfin.com

922 Tower St, Raleigh, NC 27607

- List price: $1,995,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,068

- See 922 Tower St, Raleigh, NC 27607 on Redfin.com

#5. MacGregor Downs (Cary, NC)

Median sale price

: $1,285,000 |

Median days on market

: 38 days

107 Marseille Pl, Cary, NC 27511

- List price: $2,400,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 6,381

- See 107 Marseille Pl, Cary, NC 27511 on Redfin.com

112 Queensferry Rd, Cary, NC 27511

- List price: $1,250,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 5,307

- See 112 Queensferry Rd, Cary, NC 27511 on Redfin.com

1204 Queensferry Rd, Cary, NC 27511

- List price: $1,195,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,646

- See 1204 Queensferry Rd, Cary, NC 27511 on Redfin.com

1205 Queensferry Rd, Cary, NC 27511

- List price: $3,395,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 7,950

- See 1205 Queensferry Rd, Cary, NC 27511 on Redfin.com

