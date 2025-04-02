Movies and TV shows casting in Charlotte

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Charlotte, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Tricky Sam'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Naturi Jones (supporting, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

'Belle & Beau'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beau (lead, 25-25)

--- Belle (lead, 21-21)

--- Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Ocean Lady'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- OL (supporting, female, 20-65)

--- Jacob (lead, male, 35-50)

--- Skip (lead, male, 50-70)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Masters of the Hunt'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Annie (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Elu (lead, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Eagle'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ellie Hope (lead, female, 15-24)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'P. K. & Sunshine'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jay (supporting, male, 18-100)

--- P. K. (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Sunshine (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Augusta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Camp Crimson Whispers'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Tiffany (lead, female, 21-30)

--- Matthew (lead, male, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Raleigh, North Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Vessel'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Eva (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Dominic Deshaw (lead, male, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Johnson City, Tennessee

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.