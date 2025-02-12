Movies and TV shows casting in Durham

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Durham, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Classical Music Drama-Comedy TV Show Pilot'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lisa Schwartz (supporting, female, 24-27)

--- Chloe Becker (supporting, female, 21-27)

--- Andrei Albescu (supporting, male, 24-30)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Durham, North Carolina

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Painting the Lake'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joni (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Right in Front of You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Malcolm (lead, male, 34-37)

--- Aliyah (lead, female, 37-39)

--- Tawanna (supporting, female, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Cold Spot'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Malcolm's Partner (day player, 24-30)

--- Malcolm (day player, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 24-30)

- Average hourly rate: $22

- Casting locations: Richmond, Virginia

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.