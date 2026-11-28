An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5 rattled a swath of Southern California on Saturday morning, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage.

The quake was centered 3 miles (5 kilometers) southwest of Manhattan Beach, a tony coastal city southwest of downtown Los Angeles. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks, one of which caused the press box to sway at the historic Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department briefly went into earthquake mode, deploying personnel from 106 neighborhood stations to examine infrastructure for damage. It returned to normal operations after determining that no damage or injuries were reported in the city.

California is crisscrossed by faults, and temblors are commonplace, though many are too small to be felt. Still, the quake provided a holiday weekend jolt for people in densely populated Southern California — it was the largest in the region since 2014.

Teresa Macias had just gotten out of bed and made her coffee when her house in Lomita, southeast of Manhattan Beach, began to shake around 9:30 a.m. The painted bottles that she decorates fell to the floor, and her dog ran underneath her bed in a panic.

“This one got everybody’s attention,” the 66-year-old office clerk told The Associated Press. “It was a big jolt, and the way it was moving the house, you knew that it was a 5-point-something.”

Lucy Jones, a veteran seismologist in Southern California, said the series of aftershocks was “probably a bit more active than average, but well within the normal range.”

Manhattan Beach urged people to be prepared for additional aftershocks, which can occur minutes, hours or sometimes days after the initial shake.

“We will probably have more that will be felt,” Jones said in a conference call with reporters.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.