27 Kohl’s stores in 15 states close this weekend

More than two dozen underperforming Kohl’s stores will close this weekend.

The store closures across 15 states were announced in January and is the latest in the changes coming to the company that include cutting 10% of the corporate workforce and ending Amazon returns in some locations.

Here is the list of locations closing on Saturday:

Alabama

Spanish Fort: 21000 Town Center Ave.

Arkansas

Little Rock West: 13909 Chenal Parkway

California

Balboa (San Diego): 5505 Balboa Ave.

Encinitas: 134 N El Camino Real

Fremont: 43782 Christy St.

Mountain View: 350 Showers Drive

Napa: 1116 1st St.

Pleasanton: 4525 Rosewood Drive

Point West (Sacramento): 1896 Arden Way

San Rafael: 5010 Northgate Drive

San Luis Obispo: 205 Madonna Road

Westchester: 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Colorado

Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora): 6584 S Parker Road

Georgia

Duluth: 2050 W Liddell Road

Idaho

Boise: 400 N Milwaukee St. − Saturday, March 29th

Illinois

Plainfield: 11860 S Route 59

Spring Hill (West Dundee): 3000 Spring Hill Ring Road

Massachusetts

Stoughton: 501 Technology Center Drive

New Jersey

East Windsor: 72 Princeton Hightstown Road

Ohio

Blue Ash: 4150 Hunt Road

Forest Park (Cincinnati): 100 Cincinnati Mills Drive

Oregon

Portland Gateway: 10010 NE Halsey St.

Pennsylvania

Pottstown: 351 W Schuylkill Road

Texas

North Dallas: 18224 Preston Road

Utah

Riverton: 13319 S 3600 W Ste 13LOT

Virginia

Herndon: 2100 Centreville Road

Williamsburg: 100 Gristmill Plaza

The e-commerce fulfillment center in San Bernardino, California, will also close in May.

Once the closures are complete, more than 1,120 Kohl’s stores will remain in operation.

© 2025 Cox Media Group