Arkansas basketball freshman Darius Acuff Jr. signs ‘historic’ shoe deal with Reebok

Darius Acuff Jr., a freshman point guard for the University of Arkansas basketball team, has signed a “historic” shoe deal with Reebok, becoming the first male athlete to score a deal with a major brand while still in college.

Jide Osifeso, the head of basketball at Reebok, confirmed the deal to ESPN. The shoe will be called “Acuff 1,” Reebok wrote in an Instagram post.

Acuff, 19, of Detroit, has led the Razorbacks to their fourth Sweet 16 in the last five seasons, KARK reported. In leading Arkansas this season, Acuff earned honors as SEC Player of the Year, SEC Rookie of the Year and SEC Tournament MVP, according to the television station.

He was the first player to lead the conference in points and assists per game since LSU’s Pete Maravich in 1969-70.

Acuff is also a consensus first-team All-America selection and has scored 60 points so far in this season’s NCAA Tournament, ESPN reported.

He is the second Arkansas player to earn first-team All-America honors by The Associated Press, joining Sidney Moncrief, who earned the accolade in 1979, according to KNWA.

Acuff becomes the first men’s basketball player to have a signature shoe with Reebok since John Wall, according to ESPN.

The Razorbacks return to action on Thursday for a Sweet 16 game against Arizona, the West Region’s No. 1 seed.

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