Barbie dolls found with fentanyl in packaging sold at discount store

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Barbie dolls come with tons of accessories, their clothes, shoes, brushes, even hats or a pegasus, but some in Missouri had an extra surprise, a dangerous drug.

Police in Independence. Missouri shared on Facebook that a Barbie doll package had a “suspicious powder substance.”

The Independence Police Department tested the powder and determined it was fentanyl.

Officers, working with the discount store Cargo Largo, determined that five dolls were sold. They then began the process of identifying who had bought the “compromised units.”

Initially, police found four of the dolls that had been sold, but eventually found the fifth Barbie and have it in their custody.

Officers said the fentanyl was taped inside the back of the doll’s packaging and the dolls themselves were not compromised.

When asked by USA Today how much fentanyl was discovered, Officer Bryan Conley could not comment.

The department said on Facebook that they believe that no other “compromised units” were sent to other retailers and there were no reports of injuries.

Police are still investigating.

Cargo Largo sells “freight carriers’ orphaned product not deliverable for reasons ranging from incomplete shipping information to customer refusal” as well as companies’ excess inventory. The company said it is cooperating with the investigation.

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