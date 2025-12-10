Black bear crashes Christmas parade in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A black bear decided to take a casual stroll down the middle of an Eastern Tennessee street on Friday, crashing Gatlinburg’s 50th annual Christmas parade.

The emotions of parade-goers alternated between amusement and concern as the bear made an appearance at the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade and nonchalantly walked on the street that served as the city’s parade route.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the bear that was caught on camera has probably started getting comfortable around people, which could lead to potentially dangerous situations. Officials said the bear will eventually be euthanized since the animal sees humans as a source of food as it forages through trash cans in the city.

Matt Cameron of the TWRA said bears should not seek affection like a dog or cat, adding that they generally flee when confronted by humans.

“The difference between a bear and a dog is the dog will continue to come around for your affection, even if there isn’t a food reward involved,” Cameron told WVLT. “Bears don’t have that same gene to approach for affection.”

