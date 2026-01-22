Bobby Duncum Sr., bruising, brawling pro wrestling villain, dies at 81

Bobby Duncum Sr., a bruising pro wrestler who excelled as a villain during his career, has died at the age of 81.

The wrestler’s death was announced by WWE in a news release on Jan. 21.

“One of the most feared villains of the territories, the rugged cowboy from Austin, Texas, was as tough as they came,” the statement read. “(He) became infamous for his wild street fights and brutal battles against WWE Legends like Bruno Sammartino and Bob Backlund.”

WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby Duncum Sr. has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Duncum Sr.'s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/zBqdH3Z0O7 pic.twitter.com/USEaZzuL3M — WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2026

Duncum played football at West Texas State University, the same school that produced wrestling legends Dory Funk Jr., Terry Funk and Dusty Rhodes.

The offensive tackle, who was born on Aug. 14, 1944, in Austin, Texas, signed with the NFL’s St. Louis Cardinals in 1968. He played four games with the Cardinals, but discovered that professional wrestling was a better fit. He debuted in the squared circle in 1971.

At 255 pounds, Duncum was an imposing figure in the ring, always ready to mix it up with wrestling “babyfaces.”

He wrestled in territories for the National Wrestling Alliance, the American Wrestling Association and the WWWF (now WWE).

“Running into Duncum was like running into a brick wall,” the “WWE Encyclopedia” noted. “The only thing longer than his mean streak was his list of fallen opponents.”

Duncum came to the WWWF in 1974 but left the following year to wrestle in the NWA and AWA, where he captured several regional titles.

“They weren’t technical wrestling matches,” longtime pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter said in a video. “I always compared Bobby Duncum to Stan Hansen -- (a) great brawler.”

He returned to the WWF in 1979, leaving the company again in 1982.

Duncum bolstered his heel image when he was managed by villain manager Bobby “The Brain” Heenan as part of the “Heenan Family.”

Duncum’s son, Bobby Duncum Jr., who also wrestled professionally, died in 2000 at the age of 34.

