Budweiser celebrates 150 years with limited-edition cans

America is not the only thing celebrating a milestone in 2026. Budweiser is celebrating 150 years of being “Made of America.”

To mark the anniversary, Anheuser-Busch is releasing a commemorative 12-pack that will have collectible cans that harken back to the 1950s, 1980s or 1990s with a special can for 2026, USA Today reported.

Each can will have a special 150th logo which reads “Made of America -For 150 Years.”

The special 12-pack is “designed to take fans on a visual journey through the brand’s 150-year history,” the company said in a news release, according to the Beverage Industry publication.

CNN said the cans are available now.

©2026 Cox Media Group