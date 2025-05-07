F/A-18F Super Hornet fails to land on USS Harry S. Truman, falls into Red Sea

For the second time in two weeks, the USS Harry S. Truman has lost a fighter jet.

This time, an F/A-18F Super Hornet failed to land on the aircraft carrier, going overboard, The Washington Post reported.

The plane fell into the Red Sea. Both pilots on board were able to eject and were rescued by a helicopter from the water.

The plane was not recovered, CNN reported.

They had minor injuries, the US Navy said in a statement, the newspaper reported.

The plane is valued at about $67 million.

Last week, an F/A-18E slid off the ship as crews towed it to the hangar bay.

A third plane was shot down by accident by the USS Gettysburg in December 2024. Both crewmembers ejected safely. The Gettysburg had been targeting drones and an anti-ship cruise missile, The Associated Press reported.

In February, the Truman collided with a merchant ship near Egypt. The ship’s commander was relieved of duty, CNN reported.

The final two incidents - the plane being shot down and the ship collision - are under review, the Post reported.

The Truman’s mission has been extended twice since it left its home base in Virginia in September, as the Defense Department made sure that there were two aircraft carriers in the area to protect against Houthi attacks, according to the newspaper.

