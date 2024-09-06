Julie Chrisley update: Federal Bureau of Prisons lists her not in custody

Julie Chrisley was supposed to be in a federal prison, but she is listed in the Bureau of Prisons’ records as not in custody. And they can’t or won’t say where the reality star is.

Officials with the Bureau of Prisons released a statement to WSB which read, “there are several reasons why an individual may be referenced as ‘not in BOP custody’ … Incarcerated individuals who were previously in FBOP custody and who have not completed their sentence may be outside FBOP custody for a period of time for court hearings, medical treatment, or other reasons.”

They cited security as the reason that they could not say anything further.

Chrisley, along with her husband Todd and their accountant Peter Tarantino, were found guilty of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS of millions of dollars. They received a combined sentence of 15 years behind bars. Initially the “Chrisley Knows Best " couple had a combined 19 years in prison but that sentence was reduced last year.

An appeals court judge vacated Julie Chrisley’s sentence so she is waiting to be re-sentenced by the Northern District of Georgia, WSB reported.

WSB reached out to the couple’s attorney but has not heard back as to where Julie Chrisley currently is.

