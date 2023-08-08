McDonald’s to launch new, small format restaurant

Don’t worry if you don’t remember who CosMc is. The obscure character will soon be zooming back into our minds.

McDonald’s is reintroducing the long-forgotten character, an alien who was used in advertising in the 1980s, Fox Business reported.

He’s not going to be just advertising fodder. Instead, he’s going to be the inspiration behind a new restaurant the Golden Arches is introducing.

The company said the restaurants will be smaller than the typical McDonald’s locations.

“CosMc’s is a small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s but its own unique personality,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said last month, according to CNN.

Kempczinski didn’t give much information about the restaurants, which are expected to be launched in some markets next year. He said there will be more details released later this year during McDonald’s investor day, “Good Morning America” reported.

“Our footprint reflects what the population looks like probably 20 or 30 years ago,” Kempczinski said. “There’s a number of places around the US where we are significantly underdeveloped relative to where the population exists today. That opens up for us a whole bunch of development opportunities for us to go after.”