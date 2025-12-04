Megan Moroney to embark on first arena tour

Country music star Megan Moroney is hitting the road for her first arena tour.

It will kick off in May and will hit nearly four dozen cities worldwide before wrapping up in Europe in October, Variety reported.

The tour will support her third album, “Cloud 9″ which will be released in February and can be preordered or pre-saved here.

It kicks off in Columbus, Ohio, on May 29, traveling all over North America until it heads across the Atlantic to Norway on Sept. 13. The final show is Oct. 1 in Belfast.

Here are all of the stops:

May 29: Columbus

May 30: Indianapolis

June 2: Chicago

June 5: Baltimore

June 6: Greensboro

June 8: Atlanta

June 12: Louisville

June 13: St. Louis

June 16: Pittsburgh

June 18: Milwaukee

June 19: Grand Rapids

June 20: Toronto

July 7: Boston

July 9: Brooklyn

July 10: Newark

July 11: Philadelphia

July 14: Charlotte

July 16: Orlando

July 17: Tampa

July 18: Sunrise

July 24: Monticello

July 15: Minneapolis

July 26: Lincoln

July 28: Denver

Aug. 1: Portland

Aug. 2: Seattle

Aug. 5: Sacramento

Aug. 7: Los Angeles

Aug. 11: Glendale

Aug. 14: Dallas

Aug. 15: Tulsa

Aug. 16: Kansas City

Aug. 18: Detroit

Aug. 21: Nashville

Sept. 13: Oslo

Sept. 15: Stockholm

Sept. 18: Cologne

Sept. 19: Tilburg

Sept. 21: Paris

Sept. 23: London

Sept. 26: Manchester

Sept. 27: Glasgow

Oct. 1: Belfast

Moroney said on X presales start Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general ticket sales on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

THE CLOUD 9 TOUR IS COMING SOON TO AN ARENA NEAR YOU!!!!!!!!! 🩷☁️9️⃣ 💕💓💞💗💘🎀 choose your city & sign up now for my artist pre-sale at https://t.co/9aAjE9hh1n :) pre-sale begins 12/11 at 10am local. public on sale 12/12 at 10am local. see ya there!!! 😚 pic.twitter.com/Cl5wM5cpTG — Megan Moroney (@_megmoroney) December 4, 2025

For more information about the 43-city tour, click here.

