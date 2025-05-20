Menendez brothers’ parole hearing delayed

Erik and Lyle Menendez have already been resentenced to 50 years to life in prison, but finding out if they will walk free has been delayed.

The Menendez brothers had been sentenced to life without parole in the 1989 murders of their parents, ABC News reported.

But last week, a judge resentenced them to 50 years to life, making them eligible for parole, Fox News reported.

A hearing was scheduled for June 13, but that has now been delayed to Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, the California Department of Corrections announced.

In addition to parole, the brothers could be granted clemency by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has requested information like a risk assessment for them.

The clemency is separate from parole. Newsom can grant it at any time, while parole is granted by a board.

A separate hearing for clemency was also scheduled for June 13, NBC News reported. The clemency hearing was the first procedure on the schedule, with the parole hearings added before they were then eventually rescheduled.

“Since the ruling makes them immediately eligible for parole consideration as youth offenders, it is the Board’s intent to convert the June 13, 2025, clemency hearings to initial parole suitability hearings,” the Board of Parole Hearings’ executive officer Scott Wyckoff said in a letter, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Interested parties objected to the change, which led to the postponement to August.

