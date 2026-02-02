‘Michael’ trailer traces King of Pop’s start to legend with Jackson’s nephew Jaafar in lead

The first trailer for the biopic “Michael” has been released and it shows Michael Jackson’s nephew embodying his legendary uncle.

Jaafar Jackson was cast as the King of Pop in the film in his first major film role, Variety reported.

Antoine Fuqua, who is directing the film, told People magazine last year, “It goes beyond the physical resemblance. It’s Michael’s spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it.”

Now the trailer is showing what Fuqua spoke about as Jaafar performs his uncle’s signature dance moves.

Jaafar Jackson is joined by Colman Domingo (Joe Jackson), Nia Long (Katherine Jackson), Miles Teller (lawyer John Branca), Laura Harrier (producer Suzanne de Passe), Kat Graham (Diana Ross) and Larenz Tate (Berry Gordy).

Juliano Valdi plays Michael Jackson in his younger years as part of the Jackson 5, Variety said.

“Michael” will be released by Lionsgate on April 24, Deadline reported.

