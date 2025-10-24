New Edition, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton to tour together next year

The 90s are back!
New Edition announced that the group is hitting the road with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton next year.
TMZ said the tour was put together by Black Promoters Collective.
The Grio said this is the first time that New Edition and Boyz II Men have performed together.
“All three of us on the same stage, every night,” the group members describe in the announcement video. “Not taking turns. Actually performing together.”
They said, there will be “No barriers, no separation – an original music experience” on a 360-degree stage.
Presales for American Express cardholders will start on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. local time using the code WAYTOUR26, The Grio said.
Spotify’s presale will be on Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. local time using code NE4LIFE.
Promoter presale and Boyz II Men presales will be on Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. local time using codes BPC and BIIMBLVD, respectively.
General sales will start on Oct. 31.
Click here for tickets.
The tour kicks off on Jan. 28 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.
The stops include:
- Jan. 28 - Oakland Arena, Oakland
- Jan. 30 - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
- Jan. 31 - Kia Forum, Los Angeles
- Feb. 4 - United Center, Chicago
- Feb. 5 - T-Mobile Center, Kansas City
- Feb. 6 - Paycom Center, Oklahoma City
- Feb. 7 - American Airlines Center, Dallas
- Feb. 13 - Prudential Center, Newark
- Feb. 14 - CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore
- Feb. 15 - TD Garden, Boston
- Feb. 19 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
- Feb. 20 - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
- Feb. 21 - Schottenstein Center, Columbus
- Feb. 22 - Rocket Arena, Cleveland
- Feb. 26 - First Horizon Coliseum, Greensboro
- Feb. 27 - Spectrum Center, Charlotte
- March 13 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- March 14 - Barclays Center, Brooklyn
- March 15 - Liacouras Center, Philadelphia
- March 19 - FedEx Forum, Memphis
- March 20 - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
- March 21 - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
- March 22 - Target Center, Minneapolis
- March 26 - Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati
- March 27 - Enterprise Center, St. Louis
- March 28 - Legacy Arena at BJCC, Birmingham
- March 29 - State Farm Arena, Atlanta
- April 3 - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
- April 4 - Toyota Center, Houston
